3 dead as cholera outbreak hits Borno community — Nigeria Today

3 dead as cholera outbreak hits Borno community

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed in fresh cholera outbreak in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, the Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia has said. Mshelia made the disclosure when the Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebrayesus, visited the WHO’s Emergency and Response Centre on Friday in Maiduguri. According to him, […]

3 dead as cholera outbreak hits Borno community

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

