3 dead as cholera outbreak hits Borno community — Nigeria Today

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed in fresh cholera outbreak in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, the Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia has said. Mshelia made the disclosure when the Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebrayesus, visited the WHO’s Emergency and Response Centre on Friday in Maiduguri. According to him, […]
