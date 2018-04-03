3 found guilty of million-dollar Baselitz art theft — Nigeria Today

3 found guilty of million-dollar Baselitz art theft

Three German men have been found guilty of the million-dollar art theft of works by painter Georg Baselitz, a Munich Court decided on Monday. A 40-year-old from Dusseldorf and a 52-year-old from Leverkusen were both sentenced to three years imprisonment, while a 26-year-old received a probationary sentence of two years. The decision is not yet […]

The post 3 found guilty of million-dollar Baselitz art theft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

