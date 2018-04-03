 3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Three Cambodians were killed and 17 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a dry canal in Northwestern Cambodia early on Wednesday, a Local Police Chief said. The fatal crash happened at 3:30 a.m. local time on the National Road No. 6 in Siem Reap province’s Chi Kreng district, said […]

The post 3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.