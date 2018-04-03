3 Policemen Killed As Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa — Nigeria Today

3 Policemen Killed As Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state Police Command has said that it lost three of its officers to gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in two separate attacks in Awe and Keana local government areas on Wednesday.

Speaking on the incidents while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Lafia yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed said five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Nation reports that the Police commissioner gave names of the culprits as Bawa Alhaji, Aliyu Waziri, Muhammed Auta Riga, Sale Muhammad and Alhaji Adamu Auta, adding that they were all arrested in Riga Auta along Radio House in Keana local government area of the state.

He said items recovered from them include one AK 47 rifle with 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, adding that the command had since commence investigation into the senseless killings at the Southern senatorial of the state.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that these attacks were not only unleashed on innocent citizens, but also on security personnel who are trying to restore peace and order in the affected communities.” “On April 16, 2018 there were attacks on our men while responding to distress calls in Awe and Keana local government areas, which led to the loss of three police personnel on peacekeeping mission,” he added.

The CP said so far sixteen suspected Fulani herders have been arrested by Nasarawa state police command in connection with the ongoing killings and for committing various offences in Obi, Awe and Keana local government areas of the state.

The police boss also disclosed that the command had also arrested four Fulani mercenaries whom he said migrated from Shendam in Plateau state to Azara in Awe local government to unleash terror.

