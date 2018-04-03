 3 States With The Highest Number Of Engineering Students According To JAMB — Nigeria Today
3 States With The Highest Number Of Engineering Students According To JAMB

3 States With The Highest Number Of Engineering Students According To JAMB. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has identified three states that usually lead others in university admission in Engineering courses. The three states according to JAMB data are  Oyo, Ogun and Osun. Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, the three south-west states are reported …

