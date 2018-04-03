3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees in Cameroon — Nigeria Today

3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees in Cameroon

Three students of the Taraba State University lost their lives when they were hit by falling trees during a rainstorm at the Bouba Njidda National Wild Life Park in Cameroon. The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication of the university, Malam Sanusi Sa’ad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Wednesday. Sa’ad said that the incident occurred on April 16 during a devastating rainstorm at about 3:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

