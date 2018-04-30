30 corps members to repeat service year — Nigeria Today

30 corps members to repeat service year

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — AT least 30 corps members who participated in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme in Ondo State for the 2017 batch A will repeat their service year for absconding.

Also, 17 corps members had their service extended ranging from two weeks to three months for truancy and other acts during their service year.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Grace Akpabio who stated this at the passing out parade for the corps members in Akure noted that 2,088 corps members successfully passed out.

Akpabio, who advised the corps members said: “You need to apply creativity more now in the face of unemployment bedevilling the nation.

“I will rather advise you to focus more on self employment. Don’t waste your precious time on social media snap-chatting and pinging. Put your time to more productive use.”

The post 30 corps members to repeat service year appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

