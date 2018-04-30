30 People Feared Dead In Fresh Zamfara Attack — Nigeria Today

30 People Feared Dead In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Suspected gunmen have again killed about 30 people in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru local government area of Zamfara state. An eye witness, Mr Shuaibu Kabaro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maru that the suspected gunmen attacked the two communities and the incident was immediately reported to the security agents. He […]

The post 30 People Feared Dead In Fresh Zamfara Attack appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

