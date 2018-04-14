3,099 driver’s licenses unclaimed in Anambra – FRSC — Nigeria Today

3,099 driver’s licenses unclaimed in Anambra – FRSC

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander, Anambra, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 3, 099 drivers license remained uncollected in the state.

Ajayi made this known on Friday in Awka in an interview with News Men

The Sector Commander therefore said that any motorist that failed to collect his processed driver’s license on its due date would be booked for driver’s license violation.

He disclosed that the command had completed the printing of permanent driver’s licenses of those that applied in the last five months.

“We intend to curb underage driving or driving without permit to reduce road crashes through increased and necessary checks on the conduct of drivers in the state,” he said.

He said that motorists who submitted their driver’s license for renewal should visit any office of Board of Internal Revenue nearest to collect such document.

Ajayi warned the command would continue to enforce the law against any motorist who failed to show his or her driver’s authentic driver’s license on demand by FRSC officers. (NAN)

