 360 Fake Medicine Stores, Pharmacies Sealed In Sokoto — Nigeria Today
360 Fake Medicine Stores, Pharmacies Sealed In Sokoto

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), appeared to have saved thousands of lives in Sokoto State after it sealed off 352 patent medicine stores and eight unregistered pharmacies for various offences. Mrs Anthonia Aruya, the PCN Director, Inspection and Monitoring, who addressed a news conference on Friday, said their offences included operating without registration and […]

