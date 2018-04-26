 360Downloads: Damil Presents “TO THE CANDY SHOP” E.P — Nigeria Today
360Downloads: Damil Presents “TO THE CANDY SHOP” E.P

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

Damil the great dishes out his debut E.P TO THE CANDY SHOP, this E.P speaks about the common goal of everyone which is the good life and how giving up shouldn’t be an option, the vibe of this e.p is up and and beyond!

Download EP HERE

Tracklist
1. Daydream
2. 247
3. Ice
4. Hakuna matata
5. Wavy
6. Spice
7. 100 gold chains
8. Yah
 

I.G & Twitter: Damilthegreat

Download EP HERE

 

