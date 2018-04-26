360Downloads: Damil Presents “TO THE CANDY SHOP” E.P — Nigeria Today

360Downloads: Damil Presents “TO THE CANDY SHOP” E.P

Damil the great dishes out his debut E.P TO THE CANDY SHOP, this E.P speaks about the common goal of everyone which is the good life and how giving up shouldn’t be an option, the vibe of this e.p is up and and beyond!

Download EP HERE

Tracklist

1. Daydream

2. 247

3. Ice

4. Hakuna matata

5. Wavy

6. Spice

7. 100 gold chains

8. Yah

I.G & Twitter: Damilthegreat

Download EP HERE

The post 360Downloads: Damil Presents “TO THE CANDY SHOP” E.P appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

