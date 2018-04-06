360Downloads: DJ Real – Area Scatter Party Mix Vol.2 — Nigeria Today

360Downloads: DJ Real – Area Scatter Party Mix Vol.2

All is set as history is about to repeat itself aging this Ester Season thriving on the success of the previously released Vol 1 of the trending mixtape.

Based On special request and Popular Demand from fans nationwide, from the stable 247ariya.com comes this joint Force with “Real Beat Planet” resurfacing with the Vol.2 of much talked about “Area Scatter Party Mix”

This is a special Easter treat for fans all over You sure be expecting a bing bang whenever “DJ Real” a.k.a Emir Of Alaba/89.7fm is on the wheels of steel, and this is No doubt one of the Baddest Mixtape/Playlist on the Internet right now. You can’t get anything hotter than this elsewhere.

Be Warned!!! This mixtape is too hot and can make you misbehave Brace yourself and be in the party mood as the Area is about to be scattered !!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/immrvadafn/DJ_Real_-_Area_Scatter_Party_Mix_Vol.2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

