360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You — Nigeria Today

360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You

Just after the release of “Julie”, the number one hit maker CIDNEY features his first single in 2018 titled “DIE FOR YOU”. Produced, mixed and mastered by Braynezee of NakedBeats, a song to quench the thirst of all his fans. Enjoy!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Cidney_Die-4-UProd.-By-BrayneZee.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

