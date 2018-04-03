360Fresh: Max Pii – Eyago ft Dr Que — Nigeria Today

360Fresh: Max Pii – Eyago ft Dr Que

The Uk based rapper and singer MAX PII aka Mr. Jayesira, an entertainer who’s got what it takes to create something special. He just released a rhythmic indigenous Afro hip hop rap song titled “Eyago feat Dr Que” with a Yoruba Lyrical content delivered with a foreign touch that would connect to every individual regardless of class.

Max Pii has performed in various shows all over London and he’s well known for breathtaking energy on stage. He has dropped a few songs and mixtapes over the years. Some of them include; “Show Ur Swagga”, “ORIMI” and “Give me Some More”.

He has worked with a few known artistes and producers in the past, now ready to drop amazing songs back to back this year. Listen to his new tune and drop a comment!

