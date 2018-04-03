 360Fresh: Max Pii – Eyago ft Dr Que — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Max Pii – Eyago ft Dr Que

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Uk based rapper and singer MAX PII aka Mr. Jayesira, an entertainer who’s got what it takes to create something special. He just released a rhythmic indigenous Afro hip hop rap song titled “Eyago feat Dr Que” with a Yoruba Lyrical content delivered with a foreign touch that would connect to every individual regardless of class.

Max Pii has performed in various shows all over London and he’s well known for breathtaking energy on stage. He has dropped a few songs and mixtapes over the years. Some of them include; “Show Ur Swagga”, “ORIMI” and “Give me Some More”.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He has worked with a few known artistes and producers in the past, now ready to drop amazing songs back to back this year. Listen to his new tune and drop a comment!

The post 360Fresh: Max Pii – Eyago ft Dr Que appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.