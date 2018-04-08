360Fresh: Singula – In 2 You — Nigeria Today

360Fresh: Singula – In 2 You

Chikezie Honey Okonkwo aka singula hails from Nnewi in Anambra state, south east Nigeria. He is a songwriter, singer,rapper and farmer! He is multi talented and does not restrict his art to just one genre.

He has been in the industry for long and has performed in many shows within the shores if the country. In 2 You is his latest effort, watch out for him. Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Singula-In-2-You.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

