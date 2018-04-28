 360hawt: B-Red – Tire — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360hawt: B-Red – Tire

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

B-Red is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps firing all cylinders in recent times. He resurfaces with another Krizbeatz produced banger titled “Tire”.

Download & Listen below

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

The post 360hawt: B-Red – Tire appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.