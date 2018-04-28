360hawt: B-Red – Tire — Nigeria Today

360hawt: B-Red – Tire

B-Red is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps firing all cylinders in recent times. He resurfaces with another Krizbeatz produced banger titled “Tire”.

Download & Listen below

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/B-Red-Tire.mp3

