360Hawt: Davido – Assurance — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Davido – Assurance

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

DMW Boss – Davido celebrates Love in Grand-Style as he released a new anthem dedicated to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The song titled “Assurance”, was released as a birthday Gift, The DMW Boss – Davido flaunt his relationship publicly, and appreciate his woman on his new tune dubbed “Assurance”.

“Assurance”, was produced by Speroach Beatz, and the sauce on the song is sure catching and Davido filled in his love infused lyrics on the go.

The visuals for the song is ready and set to be released (1/05/2018).. Anticipate more greatness from Davido! Cheiii!

