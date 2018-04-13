360Hawt: DJ Lambo ft. Small Doctor & Mr. Real – Kunta Kunte — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: DJ Lambo ft. Small Doctor & Mr. Real – Kunta Kunte
Dj Lambo releases her first single for the year “KUNTA KUNTE” featuring Small Doctor and Mr. Real.
Choc Boi Nation president Dj Lambo releases latest single “KUNTE KUNTE” featuring Small Doctor & Mr. Real as they all come together to bring life to this master piece created for the street and inspired by them. Production credits go to CKay.
