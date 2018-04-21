360Hawt: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma (prod. Pheelz) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma (prod. Pheelz) – 360Nobs.com
Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma (prod. Pheelz)
The Musical Collaborative Brothers in the Nigerian music Industry – Phyno & Olamide, refill and recruit the Service of Super Producer Pheelz to deliver another Traditional, Occasional and Money dance Joy full themed song dubbed “Onyeoma”. “Onyeoma …
