360Hawt: Reminisce – Ajigijaga — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Reminisce – Ajigijaga

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Aga is back!

Following successful back to back commercial hits, Reminisce drops a hip hop number for his day one fans, and new believers alike.

The Sess produced track sees Reminisce mirror the strength of late Veteran actor “Mufutau ‘Ajigijaga’ Sanni”, who carved a niche for himself as a go to actor for crime roles, with true life experiences.


