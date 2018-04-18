360Hawt: Samklef ft. Demarco, Ceeza Milli & DJ Dimplez – African Gyal — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Samklef ft. Demarco, Ceeza Milli & DJ Dimplez – African Gyal

Taking no time off; Versatile Nigerian music producer, “Samklef” who recently released Skelebe with his label boss Akon which is still gaining airplay is back with a new tune titled “African Gyal”.

The self produced “African Gyal” features Demarco, Ceezamilli and DJ Dimplez.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Samklef-ft.-Demarco-Ceeza-Milli-DJ-Dimplez-–-African-Gyal.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

