360Hawt: Tekno – Jogodo — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Tekno – Jogodo

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Tekno serves another potential and Confidential tune which he sample’s The Danfo Driver previous tune “Palango” and he titled this latest tune which he infused and bring all the Tek remedies and vibezz on the tune dubbed “Jogodo”.

The clean beat was produced by Tekno himself, and get ready to see tekno on charts with his latest jogodo record once again.

Listen and Enjoy!

