 360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y) – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y)
360Nobs.com
Wizkid is on his usual release Operand, Here he spills on the Grill as he dishes out another Song with an High level infusion featuring Dr – TY Dolla $ign, as The both act did a damage to this soft and silk tune produced by Mut4y dubbed “Highgrade
Download Music: Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli (Prod. Spellz)Information Nigeria
We Just Got 4 New Songs From The STARBOY CampCulture Custodian (press release) (blog)
Wizkid surprises fans with Three New Singles | Listen to “Aphrodisiac”, “Lagos Vibes” & “Highgrade” feat. Ty Dolla BellaNaija

all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.