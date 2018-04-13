360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360Hawt: Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla $ign – Highgrade (Prod. Mut4y)
360Nobs.com
Wizkid is on his usual release Operand, Here he spills on the Grill as he dishes out another Song with an High level infusion featuring Dr – TY Dolla $ign, as The both act did a damage to this soft and silk tune produced by Mut4y dubbed “Highgrade …
Download Music: Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli (Prod. Spellz)
We Just Got 4 New Songs From The STARBOY Camp
Wizkid surprises fans with Three New Singles | Listen to “Aphrodisiac”, “Lagos Vibes” & “Highgrade” feat. Ty Dolla …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!