360TVSeies: 'The Last OG' And 'Search Party' Renewed At TBS - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

#360TVSeies: 'The Last OG' And 'Search Party' Renewed At TBS
Comedy Hype
#360TVSeies: 'The Last OG' And 'Search Party' Renewed At TBS
TBS has renewed The Last O.G. for a second season and Search Party for a third season. Just three weeks after its premiere, Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. has already been renewed for Season 2. “I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and …
