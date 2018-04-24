 #360TVSeies: 'The Last OG' And 'Search Party' Renewed At TBS - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#360TVSeies: ‘The Last OG’ And ‘Search Party’ Renewed At TBS – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Comedy Hype

#360TVSeies: 'The Last OG' And 'Search Party' Renewed At TBS
360Nobs.com
TBS has renewed The Last O.G. for a second season and Search Party for a third season. Just three weeks after its premiere, Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. has already been renewed for Season 2. “I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and
The Last OG Season 2 Confirmed at TBSDen of Geek US
Tracy Morgan Gets His 'Headsprung' As 'Last OG' is RenewedTMZ
Tracy Morgan's 'The Last OG' Renewed for Second SeasonEBONY.com
Comedy Hype
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.