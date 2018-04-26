360TVSeries: Empire’s Forest Whitaker To Star In Epix Drama Series ‘Godfather of Harlem’ — Nigeria Today

#360TVSeries: Empire’s Forest Whitaker To Star In Epix Drama Series ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Forest Whitaker will star in a new straight-to-series drama at Epix,

The Empire star will now headline the crime drama that Epix ordered straight to series on Wednesday.

Epix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to crime drama Godfather of Harlem, with Forest Whitaker attached to star and executive produce. The series hails from Narcos creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, and ABC Signature Studios.

“We read the script, and met with Chris, Paul and Forest Whitaker, and knew immediately that this show was perfect for Epix,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “It’s an exciting and relevant story, brought to life by passionate, extraordinary talent and a great studio in ABC Signature. It’s exactly the kind of series we want to put on Epix as we build awareness and expand the network’s distribution across the country.”

Production is slated to begin later this year with an eye towards a 2019 premiere on Epix.

In addition to Empire, Forest Whitaker’s long on-screen resume includes Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, The Shield, ER and North and South.

