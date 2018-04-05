361 Chinese police officers died on duty in 2017 — Nigeria Today

361 Chinese police officers died on duty in 2017
Chinese Ministry of Public Security on Thursday, said 361 Chinese public security officers died on public service in 2017 with 246 cases due to overwork. The ministry also said that the average age of the deceased officers was 43.5, half of the average lifespan in China. It said that research showed that the front-line policemen […]
