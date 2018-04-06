3,729 Soldiers Involved In Fight Against Boko Haram Get Special Promotion — Nigeria Today

3,729 Soldiers Involved In Fight Against Boko Haram Get Special Promotion

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has approved the special promotion for 3,729 soldiers of Operation Lafiya Dole engaged in the counter-insurgency campaign in north-east.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He said that troops captured in the special promotion are those who participated in Operation Deep Punch II in Sambisa Forest in the North East.

According to the spokesperson of the Army, the promotion is in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries revealed that 223 Staff Sergeants were promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers and 511 Sergeants were elevated to the rank of Staff Sergeants.

Nine hundred and ninety-four (994) Corporals were also promoted to the rank of Sergeants, 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals, and 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.

The post 3,729 Soldiers Involved In Fight Against Boko Haram Get Special Promotion appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

