4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno
Pulse Nigeria
Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Amy Public Relations, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also lost their lives in the encounter. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago …
3 soldiers, 2 civilian JTF members killed by Boko Haram in shootout in Borno
Nigeria: 4 Boko Haram Commanders, Families Surrender
Three Soldiers Killed In Army-Boko Haram Clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!