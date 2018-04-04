 4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno — Nigeria Today
4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in separate operation in Borno. Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Amy Public Relations, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also lost their lives in the encounter. Chukwu said: “troops of 25 […]

The post 4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

