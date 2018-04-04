 4 Convicted In Edo For Noise Pollution — Nigeria Today
4 Convicted In Edo For Noise Pollution

Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Hon. Reginald Okun has said that the state government has secured the conviction of four persons for noise pollution. Okun, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, said, “The state government is clamping down on persons who violate laws on noise […]

