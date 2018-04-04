4 Dead, 9 Injured In Maiduguri, As Joint Forces Repel Boko Haram Attack — Nigeria Today

4 Dead, 9 Injured In Maiduguri, As Joint Forces Repel Boko Haram Attack

Four persons, including two female suicide bombers and a member of the ‘Civilian JTF’ have been comfirmed dead, while 9 others, including two SARS personnel sustained various degrees of injuries, in the wake of an a surprise attack by Boko Haram terroriststs on Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri near the Maiduguri Federal High Court in […]

The post 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Maiduguri, As Joint Forces Repel Boko Haram Attack appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

