4 Feared Dead As Boko Haram Bombs Bama Mosque — Nigeria Today

4 Feared Dead As Boko Haram Bombs Bama Mosque

No less than two suicide bombers (Male and female) between the ages of 13 to 14 years and two worshippers lost their lives after the bombers suspected to be masterminded by Boko Haram Terrorists invaded a mosque around Bama Dina area of Shehuri /Mairi/ Hausari ward of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

It is also understood that many other worshippers sustained injuries in the attack which happened around 5:30am.

An official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ali Abacha, confirmed the incident to newsmen, adding that it was a suicide attack.

Abacha said two female bombers sneaked into the mosque at the time Muslim faithful were observing early morning prayers.

“Those injured were rushed to the Military Hospital in Bama while some of the dead were identified by their family members and taken for burial in line with Islamic injunction,” he said.

Sources however disputed the number of casualties, insisting that so many people were killed and injured in the attacks.

But the Caretaker Chairman of Bama Council, BaShehu Gulumba who said, normalcy have been restored confirmed that two suicide bombers and two innocent civilians were killed with 10 other people sustained injuries in the blasts.

“Two suspected Boko Haram bombers pretended to be worshippers and they blew up themselves and killed 4 civilians and 7 others injured,” a member of vigilance group helping soldiers to fight the insurgents, the Civilian JTF, also said.

