 4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week. - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week. – Nairametrics

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nairametrics

4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week.
Nairametrics
These are the stocks on our Buy Sell or Hold list for the week ending April 21, 2018. May & Baker Nigeria Plc. Latest Results. Earnings per share 2017 FY 38 kobo up from a 4-kobo loss in 2016 FY. Pricing. Share price – N2.9. Price-earnings ratio – 7.6x
Market Analysts Push for SEC's Independence as RegulatorTHISDAY Newspapers
JSE lifts ban on trading in Oando sharesNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.