4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week. - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today

4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week. – Nairametrics
|
Nairametrics
|
4 hot stocks to either Buy, Sell or Hold this week.
Nairametrics
These are the stocks on our Buy Sell or Hold list for the week ending April 21, 2018. May & Baker Nigeria Plc. Latest Results. Earnings per share 2017 FY 38 kobo up from a 4-kobo loss in 2016 FY. Pricing. Share price – N2.9. Price-earnings ratio – 7.6x …
Market Analysts Push for SEC's Independence as Regulator
JSE lifts ban on trading in Oando shares
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!