$4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one — Nigeria Today

$4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one

The Karlmann King is designed in China and assembled in Europe on an American truck chassis. Very few who can afford it will want the rolling $3.8 million hulk — a good thing, because the company intends to build only nine.

