 4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than four persons were killed and eight  others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on Sunday at a mosque in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came barely four weeks after thousands of displaced persons were resettled in the community.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Baba-Shehu Gulumba, confirmed the incident to NAN that four persons were killed in the early morning attack.

Gulumba disclosed that two teenage suicide bombers, a male and female, infiltrated a mosque at Bama-Dina quarters and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 5: 00 am, when Muslims faithful gathered for early morning prayers.

Gulumba said that three persons died on the spot while one other died later at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that the wounded persons were also referred to the hospital for treatment.

The chairman noted that the state government, in collaboration with the military, police and other security agencies had deployed personnel and constructed trenches to fortify security in the town.

He said: “We restricted movement from 6 : 30 pm in the town and called on people to abide by the restriction order”.

Gulumba stressed the readiness of the government to continue with the resettlement exercise, noting that the attack would not affect its implementation. (NAN)

The post 4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.