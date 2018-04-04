4 Policemen Killed, 11 Missing As Gunmen Attack Benue Community — Nigeria Today

4 Policemen Killed, 11 Missing As Gunmen Attack Benue Community

No fewer than four police officers of the Benue state command have been killed after some suspected gunmen attacked Anyibe community in Logo LGA of the state.

It is also understood that 11 other policemen are missing after gunmen opened fire on them on Sunday night.

Some officers who responded to the attack tried to go after the killers, only to run into a waiting ambush, locals said.

“Eleven officers are missing this night,” a resident told newsmen from Logo LGA. “These killers should be immediately declared a terrorist group now.”

Confirming the development, in a press statement issued to newsmen on Monday, the police admitted that four of their officers have been killed in the ambush.

The police statement read: “The Benue state Police Command regret to report that its personnel came under attack of Insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA of the State between 1800hrs of yesterday, 15th April, 2018 and early morning of date. Sadly, at the moment, four (4) casualties have been suffered by the Police. “Additional reinforcement (including the Air Asset of the Police) deployed by the Inspector General of Police is in pursuit of the murderous gang. They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

