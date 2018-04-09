4000 Marriages Saved In 2 Years – Jigawa Hisbah Board — Nigeria Today

4000 Marriages Saved In 2 Years – Jigawa Hisbah Board

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board said it had reconciled about 4,000 couples by settling disputes among the them in the last two years. The Hisbah Commandant in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Dahiru said reconciling couples to ensure peaceful marriage is one of the statutory responsibilities […]

The post 4000 Marriages Saved In 2 Years – Jigawa Hisbah Board appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

