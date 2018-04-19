 45 Police Officers Who Arrested Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Get Special Promotion — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

45 Police Officers Who Arrested Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Get Special Promotion

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Thursday that 45 officers who participated in the successful arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, have been granted special promotion. A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, a spokesperson for the PSC, said the promotions were ratified today at a plenary presided over by Mike Okiro, chairman of the commission. […]

The post 45 Police Officers Who Arrested Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Get Special Promotion appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.