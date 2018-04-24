$462m Helicopter Purchase: Reps Divided Over Buhari's Letter - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

$462m Helicopter Purchase: Reps Divided Over Buhari’s Letter – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
$462m Helicopter Purchase: Reps Divided Over Buhari's Letter
Some members of the House of Representatives have described the payment by the executive of over 400 million dollars for 12 Tucano fighter aircraft without the approval of the National Assembly as unconstitutional and impeachable. The lawmakers made …
Uproar in Reps over Buhari's anticipatory approval for $496m to purchase military hardware
Row in House of Reps over $496m Super Tucano fighter jets
Payment of $462m for fighter jets, impeachable offence, Reps tell Buhari
