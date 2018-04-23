47 million Nigerians involve in open defecation – FG — Nigeria Today

47 million Nigerians involve in open defecation – FG

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim has said that no fewer than 47 million Nigerians are practising open defecation. This, he said, exposed them to the risk of contacting various diseases, adding that the practice impacts negatively on the health and the economy of the populace. Speaking on Monday in Calabar […]

47 million Nigerians involve in open defecation – FG

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

