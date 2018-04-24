47m Nigerians Practise Open Defecation – FG — Nigeria Today

47m Nigerians Practise Open Defecation – FG

About 47 million Nigerians still practice open defecation a barbaric method which tends to expose the entire population of the country to risk of contracting various diseases given the fact that the practice impacts negatively on the health and economy of the nation. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim disclosed this yesterday, […]

The post 47m Nigerians Practise Open Defecation – FG appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

