 47m Nigerians Practise Open Defecation – FG — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

About  47 million Nigerians  still practice open defecation a barbaric method which tends to expose the entire population of the country to risk of contracting various diseases given the fact that the practice impacts negatively on the health and economy of the nation. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim  disclosed this yesterday,  […]

