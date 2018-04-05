5 people charged in Duchesne for attempted aggravated murder - fox13now.com — Nigeria Today

5 people charged in Duchesne for attempted aggravated murder – fox13now.com
5 people charged in Duchesne for attempted aggravated murder
DUSCHENSE, Utah – Five people were charged Monday with attempted aggravated murder after a couple was allegedly attacked Friday while in their home near Roosevelt. Thomas Neil Tuinman, 35, Stephanie Tuinman, 33, Michael Wallace Tuinman, 30, Samantha …
