5 types of people you will find at the GTB Food and Drink Fair 2018 - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

5 types of people you will find at the GTB Food and Drink Fair 2018 – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
5 types of people you will find at the GTB Food and Drink Fair 2018
Pulse Nigeria
Attending the GTB Food and Drink Fair is an experience that combines food and drinks with people in almost equal varieties. Coming to eat together and learn about food in the same space means that as you enjoy your favourite meals and try out new …
Learn the Art of Plating from the Queen of Nigerian Street Food Chef Imoteda at GTBank Food and Drink Fair | Sunday …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!