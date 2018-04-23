50 year old man arrested for impregnating his 21 year old daughter in Lagos (photos) — Nigeria Today

50 year old man arrested for impregnating his 21 year old daughter in Lagos (photos)
50 year old man arrested
The police in Lagos state has arrested Taiwo Oyelabi, 50, living in Community Road, Badore, Iba, for sexually abusing and impregnating his daughter, aged 21.
The suspect who works as security guard, is currently in the police custody while his pregnant daughter has been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention.
When interrogated, Taiwo who spoke in pidgin said
”I gave birth to her. I am the one that got her pregnant”.
