500 cataract patients to get free surgery in Jigawa — Nigeria Today

500 cataract patients to get free surgery in Jigawa

The Ministry of Health in Jigawa in collaboration with International Islamic Relief Organization on Wednesday began screening of 500 cataract patients targeted for free surgery. Dr Abba Zakari, the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse. Zakari said the gesture is to identify persons with cataract related disease for possible surgery and assist in restoring their sights.

