500000 kids not at school, say it's 'useless' - Inside Education — Nigeria Today

Prega Govender. 570,000 children and teenagers were not attending educational institutions in 2016, including more than 45,400 who found education “useless or not interesting”. About 104,000 were from the compulsory schooling age group of seven to 15 …



