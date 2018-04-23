 500000 kids not at school, say it's 'useless' - Inside Education — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

500000 kids not at school, say it’s ‘useless’ – Inside Education

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Inside Education

500000 kids not at school, say it's 'useless'
Inside Education
Prega Govender. 570,000 children and teenagers were not attending educational institutions in 2016, including more than 45,400 who found education “useless or not interesting”. About 104,000 were from the compulsory schooling age group of seven to 15

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.