51 Persons Now Dead From Taraba Attack – Resident — Nigeria Today

51 Persons Now Dead From Taraba Attack – Resident

A Wednesday evening attack by armed bandits on Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, has so far left 51 persons dead. Aondoakura Adi, a resident of the area, was quoted as saying this by Daily Sun on Friday. “As at this morning (Friday), we have recovered about 51 bodies but the […]

The post 51 Persons Now Dead From Taraba Attack – Resident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

