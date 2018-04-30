54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest - News24 — Nigeria Today

54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest – News24
54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest
Fifty-four people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with a violent protest along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza on Sunday night. The suspects are expected to appear at the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday, said KZN …
PICS: 54 arrested in #MooiRiver truck protest
54 people arrested after trucks torched
N3 highway remains closed following violent protest
