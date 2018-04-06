 6 killed following mine collapse - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

6 killed following mine collapse – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse.com.gh

6 killed following mine collapse
Pulse.com.gh
The deadly accident occurred on Saturday at Newmont Ghana's Ahafo Mill Expansion project, a statement confirming the accident from Newmont said. Published: 2 minutes ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail · play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter
6 dead, others injured in Newmont Ahafo Mine collapseMyjoyonline.com
Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities At AME Project In GhanaNasdaq
Newmont Ahafo Mine Collapse: 6 Confirmed Dead, Others InjuredModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Primenewsghana –The Wall Street Transcript
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.