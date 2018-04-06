 6 Things You Need To Know About The National Assembly Nigeria ”Mace” Stolen By Hoodlums — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

6 Things You Need To Know About The National Assembly Nigeria ”Mace” Stolen By Hoodlums

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

6 Things You Need To Know About The National Assembly Nigeria Mace Stolen By Hoodlums Something really confusing happened on the floor of the Nigeria Senate this morning after the Senate was invaded and the mace stolen. The Senate plenary had began in orderly fashion with deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu presiding over plenary. The […]

The post 6 Things You Need To Know About The National Assembly Nigeria ”Mace” Stolen By Hoodlums appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.